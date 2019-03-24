NEW GLOUCESTER — The Coffeehouse of New Gloucester will host the Ronda Dale Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

Dale and her band perform original songs and cover adventures in rootsy Americana, including vintage country, blues, R & B, a touch of jazz and any good song throughout the ages.

The band includes band leader, Ronda Dale, lead vocalist, songwriter and rhythm acoustic guitar; Rob Babson, lead electric and acoustic guitars, harmonica and harmony vox; Paul Mattor, stand-up bass; and special guest percussionist, Michael Wingfield.

Dale is an exceptionally engaging performer and powerful vocalist with contagious enthusiasm for audience and repertoire. Her songwriting combines humor with passion and depth. She is joined by her co-band leader and lead guitarist, Babson, who expresses his creativity through guitar, songwriting and voice as well as bass, harmonica, banjo and ukulele. Mattor supplies the stand-up bass with widely diverse styles from Finnish dances to surf rock, never straying too far from his traditional roots.

The band will be joined by a special guest: percussionist Michael Wingfield, dynamic performer and well-traveled educator specializing in African-Caribbean arts and culture.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call Julie Fralich at 207-653-4823.

