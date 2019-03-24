SANFORD: In 2015, voters were asked two questions for the approval of a new, $100 million high school. The first question combined state money and some locally raised money. The second involved additional locally raised money.

Question 1 asked if voters wanted to approve a new high school and technical center with $92.08 million in state money and another $7.89 million paid for by Sanford taxpayers. The vote passed 2,311 to 688.

Question 2 asked voters if they wanted to approve additional local funding of $2.73 million for features to the school and complex not covered by the state. The vote passed 2,058 to 931.

LEWISTON: In 2016, voters were asked two questions for the approval of a new elementary school. The questions broke out the state money from local money.

Question 1 asked voters if they wanted to approve a new elementary school constructed with $49.74 million in state funds. The vote was 2,459 to 980.

Question 2 asked voters if they wanted to approve $2.1 million raised by Lewiston taxpayers to finance elements not paid for by the state: a larger gymnasium, air conditioning and artificial turf. The vote was 1,854 to 1,310.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: