LEWISTON — Hunter Landry of Lewiston, a senior at Lewiston High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Jake Langlais has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

In making the award, Langlais said, “Throughout his years at Lewiston High School, Hunter has distinguished himself in the classroom, on the playing field, and as a leader in the school and the community. He very much deserves this recognition.”

Landry, Langlais and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jeff’s Catering.

The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

