AUBURN – Duane A. Little Jr., 56, of Auburn, died on March 17, 2019 at his home in Auburn.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1963 to parents, Duane Little Sr. and Veronica Couture.

He was president of the Maine Blues Society. Duane had two degrees, a Master of Science in business, earned in 1992, and Bachelor of Arts in criminology, earned in 1988.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, and especially loved spending time with his son and grandkids. He had a passion for blues music.

He was predeceased by his mother, Veronica Couture; his grandmother, Helen Marois; and brother, Micheal Little.

Surviving him are his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Kaitlin Little; grandchildren, Miles, Lucille, Rosalie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin Little and Kristin Caffier, Rick and Sarah Little, Robert and Tina Little, Amanda and Paul Grandmaison, Jessica and Keith O’Donnell; his father, Duane and LaDonna Little; and his former wife, Elaine Little.

