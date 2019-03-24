LEWISTON – Richard R. Roberts, 91, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Montello Manor, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lewiston on Feb. 24, 1928, he was the youngest son of Charles and Regina Arseneault Roberts. Educated in Lewiston Schools, he received his GED while in the service. He served the United States in WWII, returned to the states, married Lorraine S. (Laliberte) and started a family. A member of the Lewiston Police Force for over 28 years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being north at Moosehead Lake. The majority of his time was spent working several jobs to care for his family.

Richard is survived by wife, Lorraine of Lewiston; son, Paul (Kathryn) of Epping N.H., daughters, Donna (Robert) Lolmaugh of Noblesville Ind., and Debra Roberts of Maine.

Richard loved and adored his grandchildren, Alex Roberts of Steep Falls, Christopher (Bridget) Roberts of Milford, N.H., Zachary (Chantel) Pettengill of Lewiston, Matthew Pettengill of Auburn, Meaghan Lolmaugh and Stephen Lolmaugh of Noblesville, Ind.; an extended family with Daniel and Ida Marcoccio and their sons, Daniel and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Isabella Roberts, Kathryn and Nathaniel Roberts, Evelyn and Sawyer Pettengill.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by five brothers and their spouses, Fred (Minnie), Sam (Gloria), William (Beverly), John (Agnes) and Albert (Barbara); four sisters, Arlene (Maurice Hiscock), Jane (Gerard Cote), Regina (Lloyd Strout), Mary (Hinkley), Patricia (Ray Bissonette).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice and Montello Manor for their loving, respectful and incredible care of their father during his illness.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Please visit www.thefortingroup.com to share your stories and condolences with Richard’s family.

