AUGUSTA — If approved by voters, the new Edward Little High School, at an estimated cost of $125.8 million,would be the most expensive school built in Maine — but a state official said the cost is in line with other school construction projects.
Scott Brown, director of school construction projects for the Maine Department of Education, said the price reflects three factors:
* “It’s a big school,” Brown said. It’s for 1,100 students.
* It will have a career and technical wing offering students training in careers from firefighting to manufacturing to early education. The wing will be a satellite of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center, but it will be as large as many stand-alone career technical education programs in Maine, planners have said.
* Since the $100 million Sanford High School was approved four years ago, construction costs have risen dramatically, largely because of a labor shortage.
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Democrats the biggest threat to the Constitution
-
bPlus
Capricorn: Take time to go over where you are in life
-
Opinion
James McHugh: Restore the tax deductions
-
Opinion
Ramesh Ponnuru: War on opioid abuse is striking the wrong target
-
bPlus
Laura Daily: How parents of adults can (gently) close the doors to the Bank of Mom and Dad