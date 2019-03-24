AUGUSTA — If approved by voters, the new Edward Little High School, at an estimated cost of $125.8 million,would be the most expensive school built in Maine — but a state official said the cost is in line with other school construction projects.

Scott Brown, director of school construction projects for the Maine Department of Education, said the price reflects three factors:

* “It’s a big school,” Brown said. It’s for 1,100 students.

* It will have a career and technical wing offering students training in careers from firefighting to manufacturing to early education. The wing will be a satellite of the Lewiston Regional Technical Center, but it will be as large as many stand-alone career technical education programs in Maine, planners have said.

* Since the $100 million Sanford High School was approved four years ago, construction costs have risen dramatically, largely because of a labor shortage.

