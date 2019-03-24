Androscoggin County

*Katherine Freve, 25, of Lisbon, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:13 p.m. Sunday, at 49 Wing St. in Lisbon.

Lewiston

*Kaylyn Dall, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:15 p.m. Saturday, at 65 Acadia Ave.

*Ryan Birkbeck, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:26 p.m. Saturday, at 163 Bates St.

*Nubia Beasley-Bartee, 20, of Chicago, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, at Bates College.

*Angela Biel, 43, of Lewiston, violation of protection order, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, at 21 Roger St.

*Michael Gowell, 29, of Litchfield, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 2:31 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Sabattus and North Temple streets.

Auburn

*Nathanial Baril, 32, of Lewiston, on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release, 12:02 p.m. Saturday, at the Auburn Walmart.

*Tiffany Morin, 30, of Lisbon, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, on Center Street.

*Frederick Williams, 41, of Lisbon, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 5:48 p.m. Saturday, on Center Street.

*Dylan Deconzo, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 2:31 p.m. Sunday at Sapphire Nightclub, on Center Street.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: