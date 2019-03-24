LEWISTON — Maine Public announces that America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) recognized Sen. Susan Collins as a Champion of Public Broadcasting at an event held at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27. Maine Public President and CEO Mark Vogelzang, Vice President Clare Hannan and Board Chairman Ron Bancroft were in attendance.

The Champion of Public Broadcasting Award is given to political leaders and other individuals who safeguard the ability of local public television stations to provide education, public safety and civic leadership services to their communities.

“Sen. Collins gave a glowing and personal account of her long relationship with Maine Public Television, from her early days in Caribou to her recent video appearance on High School Quiz Show Maine,” said Vogelzang. “She’s a true ‘fan’ and shared that enthusiastically with the group of over 100 public broadcasting managers and Capital Hill staff in attendance. I cannot overstate how important her support of public broadcasting is to both Maine Public and our entire state.”

Maine Public Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories and quality entertainment. Maine Public is known for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR and other independent producers.

Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston and Portland. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: