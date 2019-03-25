DEAR SUN SPOTS: If you are seeking a way to share your skills and knowledge with others, please consider exploring the opportunities at Rangeley Adult Education (RAE). Franklin County Adult Education recently published the Spring 2019 listing of courses, however many of these classes may be inconveniently located for Rangeley area residents. This is where Rangeley Adult Ed (RAE) can help.

Did you know the Rangeley area is filled with not only an abundance of creativity and talent, but also a real sense of community spirit? Within both the local and seasonal population, the sharing of knowledge is a natural instinct for many. The great thing about local adult education is that it doesn’t have to fit a certain mold; it is limitless. Classes can be scheduled at various times and locations; and can run for several weeks or for one afternoon. For example, classes in this year’s Franklin County Adult Education catalog include computer training, Rock Band 101, learning about your iPhones & iPads, fly tying, welding, and cooking courses.

In addition to hoping to bring in new instructors, RAE wants hear ideas from those who desire to learn something new. Perhaps you want to further your career by training in a particular computer program, obtain your commercial driving license, or pursue a nursing career. Perhaps you’re more interested in personal enrichment and have always wanted to learn French or American Sign Language.

Our mission is to further enhance our community while assisting everyone to reach their full potential. Whether teaching adult education classes are on your bucket list or you’re a life-long learner seeking a low-cost resource to assist in career advancement, RAE will attempt to help you meet those goals.

Adult Education courses through Franklin County Adult Education also offer core courses that include High School Equivalency Testing (HiSet), college transitioning preparedness and resources, and group instruction in math and writing as well as one-on-one tutorial services.

If you have an interest you would like to pursue or if you wish to pass on your knowledge to others in the community, Rangeley Adult Ed wants to hear from you. Please contact recently- appointed Rangeley Adult Education Coordinator Stephanie Chu-O’Neil at [email protected] or call 670-5240.

—Stephanie, Rangeley

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Quiet Cries is running an Easter Pajama Drive. I always felt blessed to get a new pair of pajamas at Easter because it made me feel warm and connected to my family. So many children who are victimized by domestic violence need to feel that same warmth and security. My goal is to collect 500 pairs of new pajamas from now until Good Friday. They will be distributed throughout our counties and will give the little survivors something to cling to. I’ll take any sizes from infant, toddler to pre-teen. Drop-off points are St. Catherine’s Church in Norway, Buy the Fire in Oxford, or mail the pajamas to Quiet Cries, 108 Johnson Hill Rd., Poland, ME 04274. Please help us and God bless you!

—Dom, Poland

ANSWER: Quiet Cries was established by an 11-year-old with the help of his grandparents to promote awareness of children who are victims of domestic violence and abuse. I can’t say enough about this young man, who is now a teenager. For more information, check out Quiet Cries web site: https://quietcries.org. There is also a Facebook page, Quiet Cries.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: