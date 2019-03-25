JAY — The Planning Board has approved flood plain and shoreland zoning permits for a sewer conversion project on the conditions voters OK sewer easements and a lease, and the town receives state and federal permits.

The board determined March 19 the project, which will eliminate use of North Jay Treatment Plant, meets the requirements of the town’s Flood Plain and Shoreland Zoning Ordinances, Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer said.

The proposed $3.9 million project will connect the North Jay sewer system to the gravity sewer system near Jay Plaza in Jay Village. The sewage would go to the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. Part of the pipeline will run beside a multiuse trail owned by the state.

Approval of the permits is contingent on sewer easements being accepted at the annual town meeting referendum April 23. It’s also contingent on receiving a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, approval under the Maine Department of Environmental Natural Resource Protection Act, a DEP Maine Construction Permit, and other certificates, according to a permit application.

The town Sewer Department applied for a flood plain permit to renovate a pump station, build a 9- by 16-foot addition to the control building at the wastewater treatment facility and install about 3,020 feet of pipeline.

Under the shoreland zoning permit, about 4,030 feet of pipe will be installed in the shoreland zone, according to the application.

Overall, 19,000 feet of pipe will be installed for the project, Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said Monday.

The flood plain and shoreland zoning permits will not be signed until after town meeting and the other permits are received, Palmer said.

