MECHANIC FALLS — Ashley Cleaves of Poland has been hired as the new, part-time recreation coordinator for the town of Mechanic Falls.

Cleaves is a graduate of Poland Regional High School and has a bachelor of science degree in community recreation from the University of Southern Maine. She has previous work experience within the Gorham Recreation Department. She is also a second lieutenant in the Maine Army National Guard, where she serves as a transportation platoon leader.

