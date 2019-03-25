DEAR SUN SPOTS: Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Business Showcase on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle St. Admission is $1.00. Children 12 and younger are free. This is a great opportunity to meet and learn about Franklin County businesses and organizations.

A Taste of Farmington event, “Best Take-out Pizza in Franklin County,” will be included. We will sell passports for this tasting event that are not part of the price of admission. We have several member pizza makers already committed to participating: The Homestead Kitchen, The Dugout Bar & Grill, Calzolaio Pasta Co., Ron’s Market, Mosher’s Seafood and Arkay Pizza. Tumbledown Brewing will also be offering samples. Passport holders will vote and determine the best take-out pizza.

We are still accepting entries for this event. Please call the chamber if interested in competing.

Spaces for vendors are still available so make your reservation today and exhibit your business. Call the chamber office at 778-4215. Vendor applications are also available on the chamber website at www.franklincountymaine.org.

Our partners make this event possible. The chamber would like to thank Franklin Savings Bank, Nextera Energy Resources and The Friends of Wilson Lake for partnering with us for this Business Showcase. Special thanks also to our media sponsors: Sun Media Group and WKTJ.

—Trisha,

Chamber Executive Director, Franklin County

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Molly Ockett Day is scheduled for July 20 and a planning committee is underway. Anyone interested in offering ideas and suggestions for this meeting is welcome to attend. It will be held at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce office at 8 Station Place (next to The Gem Theater) on Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

The committee is seeking fundraising organizations that wish to offer a game or activity during the day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or early evening hours (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) before the fireworks. We are also looking for any businesses or organizations that desire to plan an event in conjunction with the weekend of Molly Ockett Day and want to add the event to the official calendar.

Volunteers are needed to help during the day. Duties include parade lineup organization, checking in vendors, staffing the information booth and setting up and/or cleaning up.

Vendor applications for crafts, food, and nonprofits are available now. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to submit an application as soon as possible because in recent years, slots have been filled as early as mid-April.

Vendor applications and volunteer information are available at www.mollyockettday.com. Further information, such as schedule details and parade applications, will be made available as soon as possible. For inquiries, or to RSVP, call 824-2282, email [email protected], or visit the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce.

—Jessie, Bethel

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calling all artists! Maine-based artists are encouraged to participate in the first Auburn Art in the Park Show, to be held on Memorial Day, May 27, in conjunction with the city’s parade and related festivities. The show will include a juried exhibition with generous prizes and vendor space and sales. The registration deadline is May 15. Information about the show may be found at: https://www.auburn150.com/artshow. Questions may be directed to show organizer Anita Poulin at [email protected]

—Darby, Lewiston

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we will not use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: