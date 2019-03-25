Alvin E. Snow, 63, Livermore Falls, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 20, $5,000 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

Andrew Clayton Ryder, 34, Wilton, violation condition of release, refusing to sign summons, March 21, sentenced to 30 days, Wilton Police Department.

Michelle R. Lamoureux, 33, New Sharon, warrant failure to appear, March 22, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Paul Moore, 34, Jay, domestic violence assault, violation of protection order, March 22, released to court summons date, Jay Police Department.

Eugene Marshall Burnell, 36, Farmington, violation condition of release, March 22, no bail listed as of March 25, Farmington Police Department.

Jacqueline Doris Gavett, 48, Wilton, operating under the influence-no test, one prior; operating while license suspended or revoked, March 22, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Alexander L. Hickey, 23, Farmington, warrant unpaid fine/fees, operating under the influence, March 23, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Frank Gerald Moody Jr., 39, Phillips, two warrants unpaid fine/fees, March 23, $1,160 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey W. Mishoe, 31, Jay, domestic violence assault, March 23, $500 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

Joey Purnell Savage, 53, New Sharon, March 23, $500 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.

Levi Wade Jewell, 24, New Sharon, operating under the influence, operating without a license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, March 23, $300 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

Autumn M. Bowie, 27, Carthage, operating under the influence-one prior, March 24, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Autumn Sierra Riley, 22, Wilton, attaching false plates, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 24, released to court summons date, Farmington Police Department.

