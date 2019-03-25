Christine McDowell, right, and Emma Sieh prepare the exhibit “Footwear: From Function to Fashion” at Museum L-A in Lewiston on Monday. McDowell’s collection of women’s shoes will be on display along with shoes from local shoemakers, including Rancourt & Co. and Globe Fire Boots. Historical exhibits will include items from shoe manufacturing inside the Cushman building in Auburn to coincide with Auburn’s 150th birthday celebration. The Cushman building was once the largest shoe factory in the United States, said McDowell, the exhibit’s curator. The public is invited to attend the free, opening reception for the exhibit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Dr. Roach