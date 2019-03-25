Northeast Bank recently announced a $10,000 donation to support Junior Achievement of Maine. The donation will help support two major Junior Achievement fundraising initiatives — the Maine Golf Classic and Maine Business Hall of Fame Gala — as well as Junior Achievement programming throughout the state. In addition, Northeast Bank will increase volunteerism with the organization, including participation in financial literacy events at local schools. Robert T. Banaski, left, director of Community Bank, shares the symbolic check with Michelle Anderson, president of Junior Achievement of Maine.

