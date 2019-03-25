Arrests

Lewiston

• Kerrie Sims, 46, of Bowdoinham, on charges of operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 3:40 p.m. Monday, at 315 Main St.

• Gary Bucklin, 33, of Bowdoinham, on charges of violating conditions of release, providing a false name to an officer, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 3:40 p.m. Monday, at 315 Main St.

Auburn

• Travis Dobson, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 9:29 p.m. Sunday, at 230 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Kaylee Keenan, 16, of West Gardiner and Daulton J. Bolduc, 18, of Minot collided at 12:44 p.m. Saturday at Main and Russell streets. The 2009 Mercury driven by Keenan and owned by Tracy B. Jones of West Gardiner received functional damage, and the 2003 Toyota driven by Bolduc and owned by Robert Bolduc of Minot received minor damage.

Auburn

• A vehicle parked by Catherine A. Bell, 60, of Windsor was struck by another that left the scene at 4:43 p.m. March 7 at 9 Northern Avenue Heights. The 2012 Toyota owned by Bell received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Bryana M. Longley, 22, of Lewiston and Bonnie J. Kalish, 58, of Turner collided at 1:14 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 2010 Ford owned by Longley and the 2017 Jeep owned by Kalish received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Thomas F. Fournier, 70, of Durham and David W. Townsend, 70, of Livermore collided at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive. The 2017 Nissan owned by Fournier and the 2011 GMC owned by Townsend received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Molly L. Thompson, 19, of Wells crashed into a ditch at 9:53 a.m. Friday on Washington Street. Auburn Police Officer Joseph T. Miville said Thompson was driving too fast for the icy road conditions and lost control of her vehicle. The 2009 Hyundai driven by Thompson and owned by Guy E. Thompson of Wells was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Madeline L. Wilson, 21, of Naples collided with a vehicle driven by Kevin A. Webber, 36, of Livermore Falls while Webber was stopped on High Street at 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The 2004 Saturn owned by Wilson was towed and the 2006 Hyundai owned by Webber received functional damage.

