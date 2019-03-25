AUBURN — Superintendent Katy Grondin presented a proposed 2019-20 budget to the City Council on Monday that is $300,000 less than last week due to a lower-than-expected increase in health insurance costs.

Councilors asked that more cuts be made so there would be no increase to taxpayers.

Last week, the budget stood at $45.69 million, a $2 million increase from 2018-19. It would have raised property taxes $36.69, or about 2.7 percent, on a property valued at $150,000.

Since then, health care costs rose 7 percent, not 12 percent as expected. That means a proposed budget increase of $1.7 million, which would mostly be covered by $1.5 million in state educational funding.

The revised budget would raise property taxes 1.2 percent, or $16 a year for a home valued at $150,000.

But several city councilors wanted the budget to go lower, in light of a June 11 vote on a proposed $125.8 million Edward Little High School.

The city has to “hold the line as best we can, if not turn the line back a bit,” Levesque said.

City Councilor Andrew Titus and Alfreda Fournier said they would like to see a city and school budget with no tax increase.

“This year especially,” Titus said.

“We have a lot of expenditures coming up,” Fournier said. “We can’t have everything. Let’s have the stuff we really truly need and put some on the back burner.”

Grondin said the budget increase is due to 14 new positions, five of them saving money by creating an in-house autism program at Walton School for incoming kindergarten students.

By law, the district must provide for special education students who need one-on-one attention. Sending them to a program outside the School Department would cost more, Grondin said.

Other new positions are an English Language Learning teacher at Park Avenue; an interventionist teacher at the Auburn Middle School for students who need extra support; an interventionist teacher and behavior support educational technician at Walton; and a computer science teacher and a substance misuse counselor at Edward Little High School.

Also, the budget would continue paying for three positions at Washburn Elementary School that federal funding will no longer support.

Grondin said the positions are needed and her budget is in the interest of meeting students’ needs and fiscally responsible to taxpayers.

City Councilor Leroy Walker thanked Grondin and the School Committee for working on the budget.

“You’ve done a lot of hard work to bring this budget in,” Walker said, adding he wants it cut “a little bit more.”

A public hearing is scheduled for next month. Voters will have the final say June 1.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: