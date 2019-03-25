NORWAY — Norway-Paris Fish and Game has announced that the Trap Range will open again for the season from noon to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 2, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, weather permitting. The range will be open until October.

All trap shooters and the public are welcome. All levels of experience may join. The price to shoot per round is $5 for nonmembers, $4 for members and $2 for students.

For more information, contact Mike Bailey at 207-890-0503 or Sam Giles at 207-890-8325.

