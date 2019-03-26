POLAND — A candidates’ night for those seeking town offices will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Town Office conference room.

Vying for two selectpersons seats for three years are Arthur Berry, Stephen Robinson, Stanley Tetenman and Bruce Uldall.

Melanie Harvey is unopposed for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 16 board of directors.

Claire Dick and Claire Walker are running unopposed for two three- year posts on the library board of trustees.

Elections will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5.

