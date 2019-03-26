DENMARK — Monday through Wednesday, April 15-17, Denmark Arts Center hosts its April Vacation Art & Fun Camps event.

Circus Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 15. Conducted by professional clown Michael Trautman. This introductory experience is for kids ages 8 to 12. Campers will learn fundamental skills including juggling, tumbling, balancing, mime, physical comedy and more. Expect lots of fun, creativity and physical activity.

Felt Fun, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Taught by Kendra Rafford. For folks with crafty kids. Let them experience the world of wet felting where fluffy wool is transformed into firm felt objects. When heat, moisture and agitation are applied to wool, the fibers interlock creating a strong bond. Felting is an engaging, tactile craft. In this class kids will explore felting while making both flat and 3-dimensional felt. Once they learn the basic skills needed to make beads, ropes and flat felt they can create all kinds of projects.

Little Brother Little Sister: Toddler Music for Fun, two sessions: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, for 1-4 year olds and their parents; second is scheduled for 11:15 am. to 12:15 p.m. for 5-7 year olds. Taught by Sharon Novak of Mountain Top Music Center. Little campers will love and understand the songs shared in each session. Toddlers will have fun and not know they are learning while they play. Children will always be moving in every class, experiencing beats and rhythms by doing their favorite things like clapping their hands and jumping up and down.

For more information, email [email protected], call 207-256-2510 or visit visit their website at denmarkarts.org.

