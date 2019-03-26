Jeff Newell of Durham spaces begonias Tuesday at Whiting Farm in Auburn. Newell is retired and volunteers at the farm with members of the Androscoggin Gleaners, a group that works with farms to provide surplus produce to people who can use it. Newell said volunteering at the farm is his way to give back following the farm’s commitment to providing food to organizations, including the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center. Kim Finnerty, program director at Whiting Farm, said the farm will be open to the public at the end of April. “People will want to have a little spring in their life by then,” Finnerty said. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover