LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office to finalize the proposed 2019-20 budget and the warrant for the annual town meeting June 11.

The Budget Committee is expected to give a presentation on its budget and the charities or programs it proposes to fund.

