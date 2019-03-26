AUBURN – Lucille Y. Pontbriand, 95, of Auburn, died Thursday March 21, at Clover Manor, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Auburn on Sept. 14, 1923, a daughter of the late Philibert and Lea LaBrecque Roy. She was educated in Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1941. She was a member of the Band as a majorette, and in 1939, she was also a member of the “Golden Arrows” a ladies precision drill team who performed and won awards locally. They were invited to perform at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.She also loved to to dance. Lucille also trained and graduated as a red cross nurses aid. Lucille married her true love Roger “Chip” Pontbriand on Jan. 21, 1947. She and her husband Roger enjoyed over 45 years as seasonal campers at the Birches Family Campground in Litchfield where she made and enjoyed the company of many lifelong friends, playing bingo, swimming, reading on her swing and enjoying family campfires. After retirement they spent winters camping in Largo, Fla., where they would attend Red Sox spring training games. She was an avid and accomplished seamstress and could sew anything. She also had a green thumb, she loved her plants, and could grow or revive anything. She enjoyed her Red Sox, bowling, traveling and most of all enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would follow them to all their sport endeavors near and far.She was a former member of St Louis Church and was also a member of the Ladies of Ste. Ann’s and New Auburn Seniors.She leaves her two children, Susan Cameron and husband Robert of Auburn and David Pontbriand and wife Debra of Auburn; a sister Janine Picard and husband Norman of New Hampshire; her four grandchildren Lisa Morin and husband Marc, Ryan Cameron and wife Allison, Jodi Pontbriand and companion Dan McCormick and Kevin Pontbriand and wife Amber-Lee; six great-grandchildren, Drew and Cole Cameron, Kyle and Jenna Morin and Beckett and Lincoln Pontbriand. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gaetane LeBlond, Carmen Preble, Laureat Roy, Gerard Roy, Cecile Valcourt, Theresa Cannata, Anita Gagnon and Robert Roy.The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Clover health care.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Lucille’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be in Fortin/Lewiston on Thursday March 28, from 4-7 p.m. and Friday March 29 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on Friday March 29. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:Sacred Heart Church/Organ fund project8 Sacred Heart PlaceAuburn, ME 04210 or:

The Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

