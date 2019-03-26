RUMFORD – Mr. Robert H. Lyons, 79, died peacefully Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Rumford Community Home where he has resided since 2009.

Born in Sheffield, Vt. on May 14, 1939, he was a son of Roy and Lottie Mae (Masure) Lyons. He was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1957. Robert worked for many years at the Rumford Paper Mill and later for Archies as a Truck Driver for many years.

Robert was very active in the community including being a former member of the Mexico Recreation Department and a former selectman for the town of Mexico and helping the Mexico Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time with his family

Survivors include two daughters, Shawna Lyons and her companion Jacey Perkins of Mexico, Elizabeth Resnick and husband Jason of Irvine, Calif., a son Robert H Lyons, Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Lewiston; four grandchildren Emma Somers of Mexico, Gavin Resnick of Irvine, Calif., Nathan and Jillian Lyons of Lewiston; a brother Calvin Lyons of Mexico, sisters Blanche Miller of Kittery, and Shirley Turner of Peru; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Lottie; brothers Donald and Carl, sisters Florence and Virginia.

The family would like to thank the Rumford Community Home for the many years of wonderful care they provided and also thanks to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Robert and the end of his life.

Friends and family are invited share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019, at the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME. Interment in the spring will be in the Farrington Morton Cemetery in Mexico. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home 12 – 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: