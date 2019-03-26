Charges
Androscoggin County
- Jared Cloutier, 30, of Lisbon, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:23 p.m. Monday, at 19 Village St. in Lisbon.
- Jamie Lesperance, 43, of Greene, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, on Walnut Street.
- Cristal Read, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation violation, 5 p.m. Tuesday, at 3 Bartlett St.
Lewiston
- Antonio Rembert, 42, of Lewiston, on charges of failure to appear and violating conditions of release, 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, at 172 Pine St.
- Jason Warren, 29, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln and Main streets.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Fatima Nkembi, 43, of Lewiston and Ross Lafreniere, 53, of Jay collided at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Ash and Bartlett streets. The 2010 Toyota owned by Knembi was towed and the 2002 Ford owned by Lafreniere received minor damage.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles