BUCKFIELD — A request for a full-time resource officer next year in Regional School Unit 10 was scaled back to 29 hours a week during the board of directors meeting Monday.

Mountain Valley High School Principal Matt Gilbert requested the resource officer position during budget discussions for the 2019-20 school year. The officer will work at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, Rumford Elementary School and Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

The board also voted to cut $5,000 from the proposal to spend $8,000 next year on field trips for high school students. The cost of the trips will be covered by federal funds, Superintendent Deb Alden said Tuesday.

The board also approved the purchase of a portable generator for the high school.

“We lost power at MVHS a couple of times this year. Once was recently — at the end of February,” Alden said. “And it was brought to my attention that the building is the emergency shelter for the town of Rumford, and any emergency shelter is supposed to have the generator operating.”

Scott Holmes, the building, grounds and transportation director, told the board he tracked down a generator through military surplus, as a short-term solution.

“It should be able to run the heat and lights in the gymnasium,” Holmes said. “That’s the plan right now.”

The board also voted to proceed with an application for the 21st Century Grant to continue with the after-school program for next year at Meroby Elementary and Rumford Elementary schools. As part of the application for the grant, the district must cover at least 25 percent of the transportation costs.

After operating for the past five years, this is the last year the after-school program will be held at Mountain Valley Middle School.

filed under: