FARMINGTON — The Wilton CareerCenter will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 10, at the Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons. It will be held in the Bass Conference Space.

Job-seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a current resume and be prepared to be interviewed. No appointment is required.

Participating employers include: Androscoggin Home Health; Assistance Plus; Behavioral Health Home Support; Calzolaio Pasta Co.; CPM Constructors; Damon Mechanical Services; Farmington Police Department; Home Hope Healing; Irving Forest Products, Inc.; LEAP, Inc.; Lewiston Public Schools; MaineHealth; Maine School of Masonry; Manpower; Poland Spring; People Ready; Senior Planning Center; Spurwink Services; The Pierce House; The Progress Center; Western Maine Transportation Services; Wilton CareerCenter; Woodlands Senior Living — Farmington; and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Wilton CareerCenter at 865 U.S. Route 2 in Wilton is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CareerCenters, part of the Maine Department of Labor, offer a variety of services to help people find employment or upgrade skills. Each center provides several public-access computer workstations with Microsoft Office software, resume writing and cover letter software, internet access and O’Net software for skills assessment. All CareerCenter services are free of charge.

For more information, call 207-624-5120 (TTY users call Maine Relay 711). More information is also available on the CareerCenter website, http://www.mainecareercenter.com .

Maine CareerCenters are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

