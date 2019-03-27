DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old black female who’s been diagnosed with “a little arthritis” in my right hip. Now retired from a desk job, I unfortunately still am not getting enough exercise. My issue is that after sitting for a length of time, I’m in excruciating pain and can’t stand up at all. Once I straighten up and get moving, the pain subsides. I’ve been told “you’re getting old,” but I’m not old! I’m about 30 pounds overweight. Also, when I stand for any length of time, my lower back aches. Would taking a morning walk and a yoga class alleviate this problem? I’m so embarrassed when I get out of my car or get up from the dinner table.

— S.H.

ANSWER: There are many types of arthritis, and the answer to your question varies a bit depending on type. I think you probably have the most common form, osteoarthritis, so I’m going to answer you assuming that’s the case.

Stiffness in the morning, quickly relieved by exercise, is a hallmark of osteoarthritis. It’s common, treatable and not something to be embarrassed about.

Exercise is an effective treatment for osteoarthritis. It can be difficult to get started, but the more people exercise, the more they are able to do. Walking and yoga both are excellent ideas, but the best exercise is the one you will want to keep doing.

Osteoarthritis affects a fair number of 67-year-olds, but it’s important to remember that it’s not your age that is causing the pain: It’s the arthritis. Although we know of no treatments that can reverse the course of osteoarthritis, medications (including a few supplements), exercise and physical therapy all can ease symptoms and improve function. Losing weight takes stress off the joints and is recommended, but is not easy.

Finally, severe arthritis can be treated surgically, with a joint replacement. That’s not a procedure to take lightly or have done too early.

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you mentioned that your smartwatch warns you every hour to stand up. Is this a good idea? What else is it good for?

— D.K.

ANSWER: The evidence that standing periodically has health benefits is fair. One study showed that when people did light intensity activity (such as walking) for two minutes a day instead of sitting, premature death rates were reduced. Prolonged sitting is associated with heart disease, diabetes and overall cancer rates. The evidence isn’t definitive, but it’s suggestive enough that I do get up and walk around (when I can) when my watch reminds me that I’ve been sitting for a long time.

It’s not 100 percent clear that exercise trackers like pedometers and more advanced devices, such as a smartwatch, increase activity for everyone. It clearly does motivate me. I think it’s a personal decision that needs to be made based on whether you need more exercise (nearly everyone would benefit) and whether it would be motivating. I will say that, for many people, the social aspects of it do get some people to exercise more than they would have otherwise. Some devices let you see your friends’ activity and engage in friendly competition and support.

