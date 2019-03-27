With all the squawking going on in Washington, D.C., there is one topic not being talked about: fiscal responsibility. Or, put another way (in the jargon of the new world order — socialist betters in Europe): austerity measures. Or, put another way in the language of the private sector/person on the street — spending cuts.

In 1992, the U.S. Congress passed NAFTA. That measure effectively did away with the tax base, which used to fund, more or less, the public sector spending. The “Great Society” of LBJ was scuttled in favor of electronic, unending national debt.

Now, however, it is time for the public sector to enter the corridors of power, sidle up to the bar of responsibility and order a long, overdue drink of humble pie. If they don’t, then the world that those people in the public sector, as well as those people in the private sector, have grown so comfortable with and so accustomed to is bound to perish — probably sooner than later.

Andy Bennett, Buckfield

< Previous

Next >