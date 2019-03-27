DEAR SUN SPOTS: Literacy Volunteers has established 11 sites around the greater Franklin County area where children’s books are available free of charge. The books are at sites such as food banks where the need is greatest. We’re running low on books to supply to these sites. We operate on a very low budget and depend upon donations so we’re asking for clean, lightly used children’s books. We’ll be accepting other donations as we approach our May Book Sale and Festival Fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Farmington. The loading dock will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29, 30 and 31 for donations. We accept used books in good condition except for encyclopedias and text books.

We can pick up books within a 10-mile radius, but would appreciate a donation of $1 per box to help with the costs involved. Please call 779-1876 and leave a message. We’ll call you back to make arrangements.

It’s important to remember that parents who struggle to keep their children fed, clothed and warm can’t always afford to pay for used books. Owning a book is special to a child and a favorite book can be read over and over until it’s memorized. This is the first step to reading. The earlier a child is introduced to books, the greater the likelihood they’ll learn to love to read. It has also been shown that children who are exposed early to books have a much greater vocabulary upon reaching school compared to children who don’t have access to books.

— Barbara, executive director, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 3rd Annual eARTh Day by the Lewiston/Auburn chapter of Union of Maine Visual Artists will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20,

We have a lot more businesses and groups jumping on board to lend a hand in our downtown cleanup.

We invite you to post before and after photos on our Facebook event page and #TrashTagChallenge to inspire folks both before our event and as it is happening.

We hope this event will inspire many and bring our wonderful community together to make a difference and share in taking pride in the place we all call home.

There will be several area cleanups, unveiling of painted sidewalk murals, fire hydrants, studio and public art tours, local music, and a “buy local” cash mob. Some of the new events this year include seed swap, river cleanup and raised bed planting.

For more information send a private message to the UMVA-Lewiston/Auburn Facebook page or e-mail [email protected].

Click “Going” or “Interested” on our Facebook Event Page and invite your friends and family.

— Grayling, no town

