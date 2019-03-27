AUBURN — Christelle Kasongo, executive director of New Mainers Thrive, will address a meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Kasongo began in her position as executive director of New Mainers Thrive in 2018. She is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she was a journalist and worked in several nonprofits for human rights. She currently works part time at the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine and she is a Direct Support Professional.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant.

For more information, contact club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow on Facebook or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

