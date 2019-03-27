Editor’s Note: March is Women’s History month. We have been fortunate to have many women throughout history who are remembered for their contributions to their community, state, country and the world. This month we would like to recognize our women who contribute on a daily basis, quietly, in their own way. They may not make the history books, but they certainly deserve to make our pages.

FARMINGTON — Leda Sturtevant is a woman of faith and family. She has left her mark in history with a lifetime of cheerful involvement in church and community.

“People are so wrapped up in negative thinking,” she said. “People need more joy in their lives. Cheerfulness is good.”

Her favorite Bible passage, Philippians 4: 4-6, is one she attempts to live by every day. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God,” she recited.

In her church life, she helped with the planning of the former Fayette Christian School which was opened in 1979. A talented musician, she was the organist for the Livermore Falls Baptist Church and Fayette Baptist Church.

“She still plays for me every day,” said Arn Sturtevant, her husband of nearly 67 years.

Sturtevant recalled losing the diamond from her engagement ring while playing at the Livermore Falls church. “I never told a soul but had it replaced with glass,” she said. “Seven years later against all chances, the maintenance man found it under the organ. I was elated. That story has given us many laughs over the years because no one ever knew, not even Arn’s mother and she would be the one to notice.”

As Sturtevant raised her own children and later welcomed grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she welcomed other children and their families into her home in Fayette. She exposed these fortunate individuals to the outdoors by inviting them to spend summer days at her family camp in Weld and encouraging them to hike with her family on nearby Tumbledown Mountain.

She has also left her mark in history by transcribing letters and manuscripts, editing and producing photographs for local history books authored by her husband. “Footprints of Patriots: Homeward Bound Through Wilderness” covers 225 years of the history of Fayette Baptist Church and “Romancing Weld” recounts seven generations of Sturtevant family history in the town.

She and her husband have also produced books recounting family history, including “Just a (Smile) Away, which was released last year. “She kept the diaries and journaled events which is important because it helps to pinpoint dates,” said Arn Sturtevant.

“What I want to convey to future generations is that we found joy and humor in life despite the obstacles,” said Leda Sturtevant. “We all need to remember there is always something positive to be found.”

