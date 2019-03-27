100 years ago: 1919

A pretty lineup, of children’s wear, is to be found at the B. Peck store. Ginghams in gay color combinations made with round necks edged with a plaited collar, and similar models in plain colors. A new gown for the youngsters is the Victory dress, made with a vest effect. A happy patriotic combination is a plain blue vest and red tie.

50 years ago: 1969

Pioneer Girl Colonists of the East Auburn Baptist Church held a cookout recently in the neighborhood of the church. The girls fashioned their own cookstoves and cooking utensils and prepared flour corn, hamburgers and hot dogs. A devotional period preceded the cookout and plans were made for a splash party.

25 years ago: 1994

Three local Boy Scout officials from Poland will attend a Maine Jamboree training session Saturday at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. They are Lionel Ferland Jr., Diane Demers and Maurice Demers, all representing the Pine Tree Council. The jamboree, a campout May 20-22 at Brunswick, is expected to attract about 40,000 scouts and cubs and their families from central and southern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: