TURNER — There are still seats available for the SAD 52 Adult and Community Education spring wellness classes listed as follows:

Piloxing Session 2: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 1 to May 13. No class on April 15.

Zumba Session 2: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 15. No class on Aprill 17.

All Levels Vinyasa Yoga with Heidi Audet: From 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

Yoga for the Absolute Beginner: From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 2.

Emotional Weight Loss Essential Oils: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

Essential Oil for Mental Health: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

Spring classes for the Creative YOU include:

Organic Gardening with MOFGA: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Craft a Burlap Wreath: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

Create Your Own Pottery Session 2: From 6 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 16.

Paint a Pet Portrait: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

Create a Porch Sign: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

The Art of Wood Burning: From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Classes for the children are as follows:

Beginning to Stay Home Alone: From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 and 9.

American Red Cross Babysitter Training: From 3:30 to 6 p.m. April 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 2.

Classes featuring hobbies:

Play Guitar like a Rockstar: From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 24 to May 29.

Make the Uke Your Longtime Pal: From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2.

Your Money Personality: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.

For more details on the classes and to register online, got to www.msad52.maineadulted.org or call 207-225-1010.

