TURNER — There are still seats available for the SAD 52 Adult and Community Education spring wellness classes listed as follows:
Piloxing Session 2: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, April 1 to May 13. No class on April 15.
Zumba Session 2: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3 to May 15. No class on Aprill 17.
All Levels Vinyasa Yoga with Heidi Audet: From 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
Yoga for the Absolute Beginner: From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 2.
Emotional Weight Loss Essential Oils: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
Essential Oil for Mental Health: From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
Spring classes for the Creative YOU include:
Organic Gardening with MOFGA: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3.
Craft a Burlap Wreath: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
Create Your Own Pottery Session 2: From 6 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 16.
Paint a Pet Portrait: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.
Create a Porch Sign: From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
The Art of Wood Burning: From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.
Classes for the children are as follows:
Beginning to Stay Home Alone: From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 and 9.
American Red Cross Babysitter Training: From 3:30 to 6 p.m. April 23, 24, 25 and 30 and May 2.
Classes featuring hobbies:
Play Guitar like a Rockstar: From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 24 to May 29.
Make the Uke Your Longtime Pal: From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 and 2.
Your Money Personality: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.
For more details on the classes and to register online, got to www.msad52.maineadulted.org or call 207-225-1010.
-
Sports
David Pastrnak’s hat trick, five points carry Bruins past Rangers
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: No evidence of collusion, no surprise
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Pete Buttigieg will be president one of these years
-
Opinion
Bob Mennealy: America represents something great
-
Opinion
Peter Marcotte: Support for NECEC