NORWAY — A vehicle fire ignited the apartment house next to it Wednesday night on Main Street, Fire Chief Dennis Yates said.

No one was injured.

Yates said the vehicle owned by one of the tenants at 168 Main St. “was so close to the house that the flames caught the side of the house on fire.” He said one of the walls had to be torn down to fully extinguish the flames.

Firefighters from Norway, Paris, West Paris and Oxford responded to the scene.

Both tenants were allowed to stay in the building.

The cause of the vehicle fire remained undetermined Wednesday night. Yates said the State Fire Marshal’s Office would visit the scene Thursday to investigate.

