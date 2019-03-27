LEWISTON – Bruce W. Grover, 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home March 15, 2019. He was born to Reginald and Idella (Godreau) Grover August 29, 1958.

Bruce enjoyed fishing, music, baseball and time spent with family. His hobby was abstract drawing.

Bruce was proudest of two things; his five beautiful children and his precious grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Rick Grover. He is survived by four sons, Joseph A., Matthew J., David J., and Thomas J., and his daughter, Crystal M.; six sisters, Debbie Lunt, Susan Harris, Brenda and her husband Harry Murphy, Robin Grover, Roxanne Grover, and Tina Grover; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Waterboro with family.

The release of his crematorial remains will be held in Connecticut at a later date.

