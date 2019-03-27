Arrests

Androscoggin County

  • Kyle Edwards, 25, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and violation of protection order, 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, on Pine Street in Lewiston.
  • William Weaver, 35, of Livermore Falls, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, on Park Street in Livermore Falls.
  • Trever Brown, 21, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violation of conditions of release, 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, in Mechanic Falls.
  • Heidi Jordan, 56, of Turner, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 320 Upper St. in Turner.
  • Amanda Hutchinson, 39, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, at 53 Main St. in Livermore Falls.
  • Mathieu Grenier, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of tampering with a witness, theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal mischief, 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, at Lewiston District Court.

Lewiston

  • Chelsey Lavertu, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, at 35 Beech St.
  • William Sutton, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, at 35 Beech St.
  • Daniel Goodwin, 62, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, at 42 Davis St.

Auburn

  • Christopher Bain, 43, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, on Center Street.
  • Samantha Zeininger, 36, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, at 90 Pleasant St.
  • Brandi Culley, 30, of Mechanic Falls, on four counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:49 a.m. Wednesday, on Academy Street.
