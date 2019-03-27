It doesn’t quite have the ring of last week’s No. 3 ranking, but on Monday 55places.com named Lewiston No. 18 on its list of the Top 20 affordable small towns to retire. It’s ahead of Ithaca, New York, and behind Dodge City, Kansas. “Towns” were places with 55,000 or fewer people, according to 55places’ criteria.

Lewiston was specifically lauded for “low cost of living, affordable real estate, good economy and strong volunteerism” along with a “thriving arts and culture scene.”

Stay tuned for the next ranking. We ought to be due for a 14 in something.

This story originally was published as part of The Buzz: Tanks coming out at former Elizabeth Ann's.

