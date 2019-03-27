AUBURN — The Trinity Jubilee Center’s 15th annual Empty Bowls Supper will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant St. Potters from across the state have created hundreds of bowls, plates and mugs and local restaurants are preparing dinner. Everyone is invited to purchase a piece of pottery, eat dinner with the family and listen to live music.

The Jubilee Center is a community center in downtown Lewiston, open six days a week. Proceeds from the Empty Bowls Supper benefit the center’s soup kitchen, which serves nearly 30,000 meals each year to the hungry and homeless.

Dinner includes soups, breads, drinks and desserts by DaVinci’s Eatery, Forage Market, Gipper’s Sports Grill, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, Grant’s Bakery, Hurricane’s Cafe and Deli, Italian Bakery, Luiggi’s Pizzeria, Marco’s Restaurant, Sam’s Italian Foods, Sedgley Place, She Doesn’t Like Guthrie’s, Subway, Tripp’s Farmhouse Cafe, and Wei Li.

Potters include Carrie White, Edgecomb Potters, Georgetown Pottery, Meadow Muffin Pottery, Mudroom Pottery, Portland Pottery, The Potter’s House, Saltbox Pottery and students at Bates College, Maine College of Art and St. Dominic Academy

Admission is free and dinner is free with the purchase of pottery. Early admission passes are available for purchase online on the Jubilee Center’s website and allow guests to enter 30 minutes early and have first choice of pottery. Those unable to attend can donate online to the Fill a Bowl project and feed 25 meals to the hungry.

For more information on the Jubilee Center’s programs and the Empty Bowls Supper, visit www.trinityjubileecenter.org or email [email protected]

