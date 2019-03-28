PARIS — Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School senior Annie Choi, of South Paris, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, principal Theodore Moccia announced recently. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High, Annie has distinguished herself in the classroom and as a leader in the school and the community,” principal Moccia said, in making the award.

“She very much deserves this recognition. She is very involved in the life of the school. Annie is the Student Body President and represents all students with enthusiasm,” Moccia said.

Choi, Moccia and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 6, at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with a presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler, who were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association.

An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: