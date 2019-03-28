A 33-year-old woman from the Bronx, New York, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, and two people from Maine face other charges as part of a monthslong investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Agents seized about 80 grams of crack cocaine from an apartment at 27 Perryman Drive in Brunswick during a raid Wednesday evening, the MDEA said in a statement.

Charged are Unique Douglin, 33, of the Bronx, who faces one count of unlawful trafficking in crack cocaine; Desiree Swisher, 36, the tenant of the apartment, who faces one count of unlawful possession of crack cocaine; and Dale Havens, 39, of Brunswick, who was arrested on a probation violation.

There were two other people in the apartment who were not charged, but the district attorney is reviewing the case, police said.

The three people arrested are being held at Cumberland County Jail in Portland. Douglin’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. Swisher’s bail was set at $500 cash. Havens was being held without bail.

The drugs seized at the apartment were individually packaged for resale, and were valued at roughly $10,000. Also found in the apartment were about $4,500 in suspected drug proceeds and other items associated with drug trafficking, police said.

