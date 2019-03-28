100 years ago: 1919

Harvey Dillingham of Dillingham Hill, Auburn, plowed one of his fields Wednesday and he tells the Journal that he found no frost whatever. It now looks as crops would go into the ground early this spring.

50 years ago: 1969

Dwight D. Eisenhower, commander in World War II of the mightiest armed force ever assembled and former president of the United States, died today. The announcement of the general’s death was made in a somber voice by Brig. Gen. Frederic Hughes Jr., commanding general of Walter Reed Army Hospital who said that Eisenhower had “died quietly at 12:25 p.m. EST after a long and heroic struggle,” and that he had died peacefully. “Mrs. Eisenhower and members of the immediate family” were nearby at the time of death.

25 years ago: 1994

Established in 1842 and having steadily grown since that time, vandalism, apathy, and reduced products have forced the Oxford County Fair to reverse gears this year as it shrinks from a week-long agricultural exhibition to only four days. Organizers promise that despite the shortening of the fair, the events and competitions will remain the same but will be consolidated into a shorter period of time, hopefully making more profits, lowering volunteer time at the fairgrounds, and making for a better fair overall. This county fair, among the oldest in the state, is the oldest continuous organization in Oxford Hills and the Oxford County Agricultural Society intends to keep it alive and prosperous despite suffering some pain during the past several years.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

