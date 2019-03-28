RUMFORD — Two of the finest fiddlers from the east coast of Canada will play a concert on Thursday, April 10, at 49 Franklin in the Mystic Theater to open their Celtic Cabaret Concert Series.

Beaton comes from a long line of Beaton and MacMaster musicians, which explains why her music is her own and deeply rooted in the Cape Breton tradition. Like her father and grandfather, she is a composer, adding new music to the island’s repertoire. She tours internationally and is in demand as a teacher at music camps. Her passion for Cape Breton fiddle, piano, step dancing, and comical stories are sure to delight any crowd. In 2007, Beaton and her family were featured by the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series on an album called “The Beaton Family of Mabou.”

MacGillivray is from Lanark, a small community on the northeastern shore of Nova Scotia. His commitment to music has spanned 30 years and includes practical and academic accomplishments — most recently an MA in ethnomusicology from the University of Limerick in Ireland. From as young as age 6, MacGillivray was impressing audiences with step dancing and soon after, fiddle and piano skills.

MacGillivray’s roots-centered approach has the power to inspire audiences and comes from a family of proud Scottish heritage where fiddle playing and Gaelic traditions runs in the bloodline. His first paid gig was at 9 years old and he was teaching by the age of 13 at the Gaelic College in St. Ann’s Cape Breton. MacGillivray is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for contributions to culture in Canada.

Separately they have strong careers that have brought them around the world playing and teaching from the North Pole to the Middle East. Solo recordings by both artists have been acknowledged with East Coast music awards and nominations, as well as Canadian folk music awards.

Together, they share a musical ancestry — they are distant cousins where many of their relatives are excellent and prolific musicians. The two accomplished solo artists offer a taste of Nova Scotia’s best traditional music.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for cash-only pub menu and cash bar, show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, available at Bartash’s and All That Jazz in downtown Rumford, and online at www.49franklin.com.

