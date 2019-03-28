ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Beverly J. (Fernald) Girardin, 87, formerly of Lewiston, died March 24, 2019, at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Va. She was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Stow, Maine, to Erville A. Fernald and Elizabeth (Bickford) Fernald. Beverly attended local Stow schools and graduated from the Fryeburg Academy in 1948. Beginning in January 1951, Beverly began what was to become a 30 career working with the State of Maine government.On Oct. 4, 1958, Beverly married the love of her life, Omer I. Girardin Jr., of Lewiston, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lewiston. Together they owned and operated Dube’s Flower Shop in Lewiston for many years, and other flower shops in Bath, Rumford, and Lisbon Falls. Beverly retired from Maine State service in 1998 after 30 years of service, while working for the Department of Human Services’ Vocational Rehabilitation Bureau.Beverly, a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed a good game of tennis, spending weekends at the camp on Sabattus Lake, and taking trips with the family. In May 2016, Beverly sold the family home and on Mother’s Day weekend, moved to Alexandria, Va. to be near son, Gregory. Beverly was a resident of the Goodwin House of Alexandria, a retirement community, at the time of her death. Beverly was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Erville Fernald, her siblings Merle Fernald, Barbara Bemis and Doris Snow and by her husband Omer Girardin in 1988. She is survived by her sister, Kay Littlefield of Fryeburg; her children Gregory Girardin of Arlington, Va., and Nancy (Mark) Francis of Floyd’s Knobs, Ind., stepson John Lentine of New Jersey; and grandchildren Jasmine (Hatch) Barron and Ashley Hatch. Beverly is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Richard Snow, Lanny Doe, Penny Dougay, Darla Barber, Candace Smith and Bonnie O’Hanley.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Beverly’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation will be held at Fortin/Auburn on Friday March 29 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 30 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St. Lewiston, and committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner ST. Auburn, ME 04210 (207) 783-8545.

