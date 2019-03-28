I am a born Mainer. I grew up in Lewiston and still work there to this very day. I love to hike and fish and care very much about my home state and its environment. That is why I am supporting the New England Clean Energy Connect.

I would argue this project is the most important endeavor to come through Maine in the past century. I have a 10-year-old son. I think it is critical that, when he grows up, he is breathing air which will, hopefully, have somewhat less carbon dioxide.

To achieve that goal, big projects like NECEC are necessary. People can argue the short-term effects the transmission line will have on the environment and the views. But in the long run, there is no arguing the effects climate change will have on Maine’s wildlife and tourism industry.

The project is projected to take 3.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the air annually. That is the equivalent of taking more than 767,000 vehicles off roads in New England every year. How can we pass up an opportunity like that?

Mainers must get away from the use of fossil fuels and, instead, invest time, effort and money in renewable energy. This project is an important first step in the right direction.

I will support NECEC and other projects like it because the future depends on it. I urge all Mainers to do the same.

Peter Marcotte, Lewiston

