police log

Charges

Lewiston

  • Morgan Sewell, 29, of 22½ Summer St., on a charge of unlawful possession of heroin, six warrants failure to appear and one warrant for theft, 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, at 119 Winter St.
  • Jesse Jordan, 23, of 128 Blake St., on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:40 a.m. Thursday, on Blake Street.
  • Jamie Dudley, 36, of Conway, New Hampshire, on charges of violating protection of abuse order and violation condition of release, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, at 81 Ash St.

Auburn

  • Austen Joyner, 21, of 54 Malloy Road, Turner, on a charge of operating after suspension, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, on Turner Street.
  • Hassan Hussein, 20, of 123 Howe St., Lewiston, on a charge of violating condition of release, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, on Longley Bridge.
  • Joseph Therrien, 28, of 208 Pond Road, Lewiston, on a probation hold and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • Carl Frost, 34, of Portland, on charges of operating under the influence, violating condition of release and resisting arrest, on Main Street in Poland, by Mechanic Falls police.
