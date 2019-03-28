Maine Life Media, founded by entrepreneur Erin Ovalle, is partnering with the NESN cable network to air a series exploring why people move to Maine to live and work.

The series, called “This is Maine” is scheduled to air for 26 weeks at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings starting April 6 on NESN.

Each episode features someone who has chosen to live and work in Maine. Ovalle goes into their community to chat with business owners, Realtors and residents to discover what makes the town or neighborhood desirable. Among those profiled are Heather Johnson of Skowhegan, who left the state for 20 years, but returned home to raise her son and is now commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development; and Dan Kleban, originally from the Midwest, but who moved to Maine with his brother 20 years ago and started Maine Beer Co. in Freeport.

Program sponsors include Poland Spring and Live+Work in Maine.

