WILTON — The Board of Appeals denied a challenge Thursday night filed by a group seeking to reverse the Planning Board’s approval of work planned for Jarden Plastic Solutions.

The project, approved Oct. 18, 2018, calls for a new employee entrance and parking area on Pleasant Street.

East Wilton Community Neighborhood Action Group filed an application for administrative appeal in November 2018. Four meetings had been scheduled since then, but have been canceled due to weather, lack of proper notice or lack of a quorum.

The 98-space parking lot is intended to separate employee parking from truck and plant traffic, and an employee entrance would reduce vehicle trips on Mill Street while increasing traffic on Pleasant and Temple streets.

Board member Maxine Collins suggested the project be sent back to the Planning Board so planners could consider extending the Mill Street entrance to the new parking area or allowing employees to use either entrance. She said both options would reduce traffic on the affected streets.

Interim Chairman Mike Wells said board meetings are appellate hearings meant to determine if there was an error in the Planning Board’s decision, not to hear new evidence.

The Board of Appeals voted 3-2 that the Planning Board had adequately addressed the matter.

Wells, Sheryl Mosher and Jack Mills voted to deny the appeal. Collins and Brandi Manning were opposed.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: