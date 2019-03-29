AUBURN — The library has announced its schedule of teen events for April.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults, ages 16 to 24, could have an opportunity to take part in a life-changing experience, the Maine Job Corps. Contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Homework Help: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, Teen Space. Get help with time management, schedule planning, goal setting and learn how to be successful with homework. The program is for grades seven to 12 and will include a healthy snack.

Teens! Library Advisory Board: From 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, APL Teen Space. The board is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the library at Edward Little High School. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. The LAB meets bi-weekly, alternating between the Auburn Public Library and Edward Little. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and a lover of the library. For more information, see Ms. McCurdy at ELHS or Donna at APL.

Teen Life Skills: Teen Finance Tips: from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, Androscoggin Community Room. The 2018 series concludes with Money Smart Week. The presentation will include tips and discussions about financial instruments like a checkbook, debit card and credit card, student loans vs. career choices, what is debt, importance of credit score and budgeting basics. For teens ages 12 to 18.

Safe Voices Drop-In: From 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Teen Space. Meet with Jennifer from Safe Voices. Each month she visits the Teen Space to chat about relationships and work on projects.

Tweens in the Teen Space: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 10 and 24, Teen Space. Sixth-graders are invited to visit the Teen Space on selected half-day Wednesdays. There will be crafts or board games or stop by to hang out or get a head start on homework.

Teens! Gaming Hour: From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, April 10 and 24, Androscoggin Community Room. Stop by for video games and snacks. The library has XBox and Wii and a small collection of games. Teens are welcome to bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E. For teens, ages 12 to 18.

Comic & Cosplay @ APL: From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, Androscoggin Community Room. Prequel to the Great Falls Comic Expo. Join convention organizer Benjamin Santos, as well as cosplayers and creators for a casual family-friendly discussion about conventions. The Great Falls Comic Expo will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Tech Tuesdays: GarageBand Basics: From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, CREATE! Media Lab. During the workshop learn the basics of GarageBand. The program is for teens and adults and, due to the size of the room, space is limited. To register, contact the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4. The lab is open to Auburn Public Library and Lewiston Public Library cardholders age 12 and up. To learn more, visit the website or call.

Teens! DIY Takeover: Poetry & Pancakes: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, Teen Space. Each month will feature a different DIY project. April is National Poetry Month. Share a favorite poem and do some blackout poetry with while having pancakes. For ages 12 to 18.

Teen Matinee: “La La Land” (PG-13): From 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens! As the library continues to celebrate National Poetry Month, the selection is a musical — since music is a form of poetry. Due to the PG-13 rating, the program is for teens, ages 13 to 18. A snack will be included.

Teens! Earth Day Celebration: From 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, Teen Space. April 22 is Earth Day and there will be an Earth Day Celebration, with tips on how to celebrate Earth Day, along with a couple of themed activities. For teens ages 12 to 18.

For more information, contact 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

