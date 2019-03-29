CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Megan Hilty, 38; Lucy Lawless, 51; Amy Sedaris, 58; Eric Idle, 76.

Happy Birthday: Live and learn. Use experience to help define what your best options are this year. Look at the big picture, but use tunnel vision when it comes to executing your plans. Detail and precision will ensure that you don’t overspend on items or implement plans that are unnecessary and likely to limit your performance or lower your returns. Your numbers are 9, 17, 22, 24, 35, 43, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what you have to complete. If you let emotional matters interfere, you will find it difficult to get back on track. Put your energy where it counts most, and refrain from showing weakness or sharing personal information. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Give your all, and you will receive interesting prospects, praise and personal satisfaction. Spend time with people who share your quest and are willing to pitch in and help. Romance is featured, and personal improvements can be made. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will exaggerate in order to grab your attention and perhaps your hard-earned cash or personal information. Be careful what you say and how you handle situations that can affect your reputation. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Just do it. If you take too much time procrastinating, you will miss out on something phenomenal. Seize the moment, and make the most of what you’ve got and are given. Personal change will lead to less stress and greater happiness. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think big, but when it comes to getting things done, be prepared to size down and live within your means, and make sure you are capable of living up to your promises. Know your boundaries and pursue your goals. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spread your wings and fly. Take on tasks that challenge you; you’ll be proud of your accomplishments. Make time for people and things you enjoy, and you’ll gain peace of mind and keep your stress level to a minimum. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your heart and soul into home improvements, getting along with others and taking care of your responsibilities. Learn from those with more experience to discover the best way to handle adversity. If change is required, make it happen. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Jump into situations that allow you to engage in events or activities that excite you. Explore new possibilities, and don’t be afraid to do things differently. Your uniqueness will lead to success. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will do better working alone. Don’t let anyone persuade you to take part in something that really isn’t your thing. Trust your instincts, not what others tell you. Focus on home, family and personal improvements. Avoid indulgent people. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Point in a direction and take flight. It’s up to you to follow your heart and your dreams and to reach your destination on your own steam. Change begins within, and happiness is the prerequisite of doing what’s best for yourself. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Trust in what you know. Don’t be a follower or be tempted by someone who likes to take risks. Do your own thing, and manage your life using common sense. Your aim should be to stabilize, not disrupt your life. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved and share your skills and experience. Doing what you can to improve the world around you will stimulate your mind as well as bring you in touch with people who can be an asset moving forward. Romance is featured. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are focused, bold and artful. You are entertaining and persuasive.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: